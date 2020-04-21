Eight Capital Trims Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Target Price to C$5.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.69.

HBM traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$2.90. 1,307,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,417. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$1.66 and a one year high of C$9.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.15. The company has a market cap of $781.20 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$397.66 million.

Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

