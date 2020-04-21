Eight Capital Trims Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Target Price to C$2.50

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its target price dropped by Eight Capital from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.50 price objective on Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

AU traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.85. 75,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,430. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.50. Aurion Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.47 and a quick ratio of 14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 million and a PE ratio of -44.74.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

