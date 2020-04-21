Eight Capital Raises B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.75

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.16% from the company’s current price.

BTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.94.

Shares of BTO stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,541,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,343. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.03.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$414.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,321,795 shares in the company, valued at C$26,233,295.65. Also, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 71,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.08, for a total value of C$434,112.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 625,169 shares in the company, valued at C$3,801,027.52. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,572,519 shares of company stock worth $9,316,267.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

