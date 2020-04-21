Eight Capital Lowers Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$18.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.22.
TSE:OR traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.81. 413,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,938. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.
About Osisko gold royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
