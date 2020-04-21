Eight Capital Lowers Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$18.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.22.

Get Osisko gold royalties alerts:

TSE:OR traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$11.81. 413,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,938. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$6.35 and a 1 year high of C$17.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$51.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko gold royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko gold royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.