Edmp Inc. Takes $627,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Edmp Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after purchasing an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,697,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,406,556. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.88. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

