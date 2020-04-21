Edmp Inc. Raises Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $122.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a PE ratio of -88.24, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.47.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares in the company, valued at $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays cut FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.35.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

