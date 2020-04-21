Edmp Inc. Purchases 8,059 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 142,127 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

VZ traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.15. 10,741,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,786,780. The company has a market capitalization of $241.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

