Edmp Inc. Purchases 1,827 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Edmp Inc. grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,489 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.66.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $30.86. 25,377,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,737,768. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

