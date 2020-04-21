Edmp Inc. Acquires New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.55. 3,038,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.44. The company has a market cap of $191.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

