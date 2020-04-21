ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) PT Lowered to $4.50 at Scotiabank

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $6.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $2.60. 6,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,453. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $4.63.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

