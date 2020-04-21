Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.