DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.74 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post $4.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.16 million and the lowest is $4.50 million. DURECT reported sales of $4.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $24.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.52 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.61 million, with estimates ranging from $27.48 million to $33.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DRRX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 227,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DURECT by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,979 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 46.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.89. 44,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,457. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $381.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.12. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

