Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,084 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.85% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $36,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 122,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 64,829 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DNKN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.21.

Shares of DNKN stock traded down $2.40 on Tuesday, hitting $55.57. 17,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,639. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day moving average is $70.95. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dunkin Brands Group Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

