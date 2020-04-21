DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (DP2G) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 (LON:DP2G) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

DP2G opened at GBX 31.50 ($0.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.48. DOWG TWO/PAR VTG FPD 0.001 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.48 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

