Dover (NYSE:DOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21, RTT News reports. Dover had a return on equity of 29.46% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dover stock opened at $85.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $36,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,522 shares of company stock valued at $662,751 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

