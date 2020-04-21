Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,882,000 after purchasing an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.