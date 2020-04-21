DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) Given $25.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A (NASDAQ:DEAC) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

DEAC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 1,698,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,939. DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01.

DIAMOND EAGLE A/SH CL A Company Profile

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

