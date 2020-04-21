Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $3,182,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.5% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Diageo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

DEO traded down $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $128.62. 30,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.50 and its 200-day moving average is $154.39. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $100.52 and a 12 month high of $176.22. The company has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.4355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.