DHT (NYSE:DHT) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.83.

DHT opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $141.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.31 million. DHT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,668,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,576 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,361,177 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,154 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,196,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after purchasing an additional 854,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHT by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,862,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,598 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

