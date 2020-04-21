Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €155.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €150.10 ($174.53) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($180.23) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €143.48 ($166.83).

Get Deutsche Boerse alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Boerse stock opened at €137.90 ($160.35) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €127.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is €138.99. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18. Deutsche Boerse has a 1 year low of €92.92 ($108.05) and a 1 year high of €158.90 ($184.77).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Boerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Boerse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.