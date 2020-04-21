Deutsche Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €44.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €43.78 ($50.91).

EPA BNP opened at €25.70 ($29.88) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €30.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €44.97. BNP Paribas has a 52 week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52 week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

