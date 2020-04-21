Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daxor (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daxor Corporation is a medical device manufacturing corporation with additional biotech services. “

NYSEAMERICAN:DXR opened at $15.01 on Friday. Daxor has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daxor stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Daxor Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:DXR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.27% of Daxor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides biotechnology and cryobanking services in the United States. The company offers BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, an instrument that measures blood volume in human body. BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer is used to diagnose and treat patients in various medical and surgical conditions, including congestive heart failure, critical care medicine and intensive care unit medicine, hypertension, syncope, pre-operative blood screening for hidden anemia, anemia in cancer patients, kidney failure, and hyponatremia.

