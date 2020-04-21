DA Davidson Boosts Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $38.00

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation NA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.16.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.79. 195,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,673. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.88). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $140,757.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,312.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $715,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the fourth quarter worth about $89,690,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,108 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,792,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,929,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,177,000 after buying an additional 550,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,828,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,409,000 after buying an additional 405,677 shares in the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

