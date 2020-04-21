CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Down 9.2% in March

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the March 15th total of 9,406,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,790. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.03. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,769,000. Boxer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.