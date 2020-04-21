Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.
Shares of CYCC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.
Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.