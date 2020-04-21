Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of CYCC stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.40). On average, analysts forecast that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,364 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 7.38% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

