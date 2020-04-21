Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $115.00

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $145.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.10.

Shares of CYBR traded down $3.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.24. 19,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,713. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.54. Cyberark Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 27.8% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Cyberark Software by 9.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

