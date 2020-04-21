CSX (CSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect CSX to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSX stock opened at $61.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX has a 12-month low of $46.81 and a 12-month high of $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CSX in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CSX from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.27.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.