CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSI Compressco from $4.00 to $0.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America lowered CSI Compressco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered CSI Compressco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

CSI Compressco stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.56.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The company had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,744,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 21.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration.

