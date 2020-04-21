Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,207 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after purchasing an additional 29,147 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.47. 5,000,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

