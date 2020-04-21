Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PM stock traded down $4.70 on Tuesday, reaching $72.16. 3,572,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,072,943. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

