Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 1,945 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,981 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $2,213,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in American Express by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 109,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,639 shares of company stock worth $10,880,261. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, hitting $81.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,910,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,912,599. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on American Express from $125.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.27.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.