Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LMT traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $375.33. 913,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,814. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

