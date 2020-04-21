Csenge Advisory Group Has $4.89 Million Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.3% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 100,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 72,993 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 168,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 242,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,580. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

