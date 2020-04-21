Csenge Advisory Group Has $23.16 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,925 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.47% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $23,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,981,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 232,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period.

FTSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,735. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.93. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24.

