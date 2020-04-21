Csenge Advisory Group Grows Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,147,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,154,716. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86. The company has a market capitalization of $173.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.