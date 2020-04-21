Csenge Advisory Group Buys 905 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Facebook were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Facebook by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,011.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,834,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,345,236. The company has a market cap of $485.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

