Csenge Advisory Group Buys 331 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after purchasing an additional 474,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $3.51 on Tuesday, hitting $131.04. 177,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,910,709. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $101.42 and a one year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

