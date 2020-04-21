Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 14,949 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.15% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 224.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.39. The stock had a trading volume of 46,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $17.11.

