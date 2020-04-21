Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $926,000 Investment in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.1% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,453. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $49.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.