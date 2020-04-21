Crumly & Associates Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 262,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 18,923 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.73.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.47. 5,000,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,315,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $211.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

