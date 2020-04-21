CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) to report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NYSE:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $39.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 647,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

CrossFirst Bankshares stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 2,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $15.50.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides a range of banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, and professionals and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, and one-to-four family real estate loans; commercial loans across various industries, including the energy industry; and a variety of loans to individuals for personal and household purposes, such as secured and unsecured term loans, and home improvement loans.

