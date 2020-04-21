Critical Comparison: Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Standard Motor Products (OTCMKTS:SMP)

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Regency Affiliates pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Standard Motor Products pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Standard Motor Products pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Motor Products has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Standard Motor Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products $1.14 billion 0.81 $57.92 million $3.10 13.23

Standard Motor Products has higher revenue and earnings than Regency Affiliates.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Standard Motor Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Standard Motor Products 5.09% 14.48% 7.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Standard Motor Products shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Regency Affiliates and Standard Motor Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Standard Motor Products 0 0 1 0 3.00

Standard Motor Products has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Standard Motor Products’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Standard Motor Products is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Summary

Standard Motor Products beats Regency Affiliates on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Affiliates Company Profile

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc. manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components. It offers its products primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and SMP Blue Streak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin NAPA Belden. The Temperature Control segment provides components for the temperature control systems, engine cooling systems, power window accessories, and windshield washer systems of motor vehicles under the Four Seasons, EVERCO, ACI, Hayden, Pro Source, and Factory Air brands. It provides new and remanufactured air conditioning compressors, air conditioning compressor repair kits, clutch assemblies, blower and radiator fan motors, filter dryers, evaporators, accumulators, hose assemblies, thermal expansion devices, heater valves and cores, A/C service tools and chemicals, fan assemblies and clutches, oil coolers, window lift motors, window regulators and assemblies, and windshield washer pumps. The company sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Asia, and other Latin American countries. Standard Motor Products, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York.

