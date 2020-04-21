Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $15.97 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $117,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 653,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,672 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

