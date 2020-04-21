CRH (LON:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of CRH (LON:CRH) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 3,175 ($41.77).

Shares of LON:CRH opened at GBX 2,175 ($28.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.26. CRH has a 1 year low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,116 ($40.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,216.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,732.96.

Get CRH alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of €0.63 ($0.73) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from CRH’s previous dividend of $0.20. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.18%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.