Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Crest Nicholson to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.84) to GBX 202 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 334.64 ($4.40).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 229.79 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 276.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 388.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16. Crest Nicholson has a twelve month low of GBX 159.85 ($2.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 524 ($6.89).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a GBX 21.80 ($0.29) dividend. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.03%.

In related news, insider Leslie Van de Walle sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.54), for a total value of £79,520 ($104,604.05). Also, insider Peter Truscott purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £93,300 ($122,730.86).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

