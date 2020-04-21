Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) to Outperform

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.68.

Huazhu Group stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.18. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Huazhu Group’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

