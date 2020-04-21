Credit Suisse Group Trims AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Target Price to GBX 4,200

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,223.18 ($55.55).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

Shares of LON AVV opened at GBX 3,368 ($44.30) on Friday. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38). The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a PE ratio of 94.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,507.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,292.15.

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Jennifer Allerton bought 5,000 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($227,045.51). Also, insider Peter Herweck bought 2,500 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64).

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.