Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Design Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.90.

CDNS opened at $77.84 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $51.39 and a 12 month high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $3,777,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 802,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,592,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,845 shares of company stock valued at $21,992,022 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 438,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 322,337 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after acquiring an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,715 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

