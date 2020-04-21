Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.80 ($7.91) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €5.83 ($6.78).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €5.91 ($6.87) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €7.06. Deutsche Bank has a twelve month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a twelve month high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.