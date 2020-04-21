Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 8,500 ($111.81) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AZN. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Main First Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,475 ($98.33) to GBX 7,575 ($99.64) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,123 ($106.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,041.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,324.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of GBX 146.40 ($1.93) per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 2.12%.

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, with a total value of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

